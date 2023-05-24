Singapore GDP Slips 0.4% In Q1

Singapore's gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2023, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 0.1 percent increase in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 0.4 percent, exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous reading.

Upon the release of the data, the MTI announced that its 2023 GDP growth forecast for Singapore has been maintained at 0.5 to 2.5 percent, with growth likely to come in at around the mid-point of the range.

Economic News

