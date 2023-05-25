European Economic News Preview: Germany Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and confidence from France are the only major economic reports due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the first quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area stagnated after shrinking 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, the market research group Gfk is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to -24.0 in June from -25.7 in May.

Also, unemployment and loan growth figures are due from Norway.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey data. The business confidence index is expected to remain unchanged at 101 in May.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases producer prices for April.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Distributive Trades survey results for May. The UK retail sales balance is forecast to rise to 10 percent from 5 percent in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.