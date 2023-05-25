Tokyo Overall Inflation Rises 3.2% On Year

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.9 percent and was down from 3.5 percent in April.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also was up 3.2 percent on year in May - beneath expectations for a rise of 3.3 percent and down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Tokyo inflation is seen as a leading indicator for the nationwide trend.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.