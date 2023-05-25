Japan Producer Prices Climb 1.6% On Year In April

Producer prices in Japan were up 1.6 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the upwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in March (originally 1.6 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent - easing from the 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 1.8 percent on year and 0.2 percent on month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.