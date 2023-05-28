Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Monday

Hong Kong will on Monday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In March, imports were down 0.6 percent on month and exports fell 1.5 percent on month for a trade deficit of HKD40.6 billion.

Economic News

