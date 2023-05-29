Singapore Producer Prices Decline 4.6%

Singapore's producer prices decreased for the third straight month in April, largely due to a slump in the oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The manufacturing producer price index fell 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, slightly faster than the 4.4 percent rise in the prior month.

The oil index plunged 21.0 percent annually in April, and the non-oil index showed a comparatively smaller decrease of 1.1 percent.

Domestic supply prices were 11.4 percent lower in April from a year ago, after an 11.3 percent drop in March. This was the fourth successive monthly fall.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in April versus a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office revealed that import prices fell at a faster pace of 11.0 percent yearly in April, following a 10.1 percent decline in the prior month.

Monthly, import prices increased 1.2 percent from March, when they grew by 0.4 percent.

Data showed that export prices registered a decrease of 12.4 percent yearly in April, while they rose 0.7 percent compared to a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.