Finland Consumers Slightly More Pessimistic; Business Morale Remains Negative

Finland's consumer confidence improved marginally in May but still remained gloomy, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment continued to remain negative in May despite rising marginally from April.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -8.8 in May from -7.9 in April.

Further, the latest score was also well below the long-term average of -2.2, the agency said.

The data was collected from 975 persons between May 1 to 18.

All four components of the consumer confidence indicator weakened slightly when compared to the previous month.

The survey said consumers' views of their own at present and intentions to spend money on durable goods were still at a very weak level.

Households considered the time very unfavorable for making large purchases. Predictions for inflation in a year's time have remained unchanged and high.

The industrial confidence index rose to -12 in May from -13 in April, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said.

Production is expected to increase in the coming months, while order backlogs have continued to fall.

The construction confidence indicator improved markedly to -9 in May from -28 in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the retail sector confidence index dropped to -7, and the service sector confidence indicator fell by 4 points from April to a balance figure of 0 in May.

