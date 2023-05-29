Ireland Retail Sales Growth Improves In April

Ireland's retail sales registered a faster growth in April, data published by the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The retail sales volume increased 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in April, following March's 2.4 percent increase.

The largest monthly increases were seen in bars, motor trade, clothing, footwear and textiles. Sales in bars surged 14.0 percent and that in motor trade gained 10.3 percent.

On the other hand, other retail sales, furniture and lighting and department stores showed biggest monthly decreases.



Excluding motor trade, retail sales grew only 0.5 percent in April.

Data showed that annual growth in retail sales volume eased to 7.5 percent from 8.9 percent in March.

The retail sales value posted a monthly increase of 6.2 percent, which was bigger than the 2.6 percent rise in March. Year-on-year, sales value advanced 13.9 percent after a 14.7 percent rise a month ago, data showed.

