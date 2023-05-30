Brazil Producer Prices Fall For Second Month

Brazil's producer prices decreased further and at a faster pace in April, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index in the general industry fell 4.63 percent year-over-year in April, following a 2.30 percent decrease in the previous month.

Further, the latest decline was the biggest in the historical series of this indicator, the agency said.

Prices for other chemical products alone plunged 25.22 percent annually in April, followed by refining fuel and bio-fuels by 17.41 percent. The price index for tobacco items fell 17.22 percent, and that for drinks slid 14.28 percent.

Among major economic categories, prices for the intermediate goods sector declined notably by 8.78 percent, and those for consumer goods dropped marginally by 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.35 percent in April versus a 0.65 percent fall in March. This was the third successive monthly decrease.

Economic News

