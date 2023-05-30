Belgium's Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low

Belgium's consumer price inflation continued its downward trend in May to reach its lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years amid a slowdown in prices in a broad number of categories, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.20 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 5.60 percent rise in April.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since October 2021, when prices had grown 4.16 percent.

Food inflation eased to 15.51 percent in May from 16.64 percent in the prior month.



Data showed that motor fuels, electricity, bread and cereals, and domestic heating oil have had a decreasing effect on the index.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose to 8.70 percent from 8.28 percent in April.

Inflation based on the index stood at 5.90 percent in May, down from 5.95 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.38 percent in June.

