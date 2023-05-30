China Manufacturing PMI Slides In May - NBS

The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a score of 51.4 and was down from 49.2 in April. It also moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said the non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 54.5 - again missing forecasts for 54.9 and down from 56.4 in the previous month.

The composite index had a score of 52.9, down from 54.4 a month earlier.

