Australia Private Sector Credit Climbs 0.6% In April

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in April, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday - accelerating from 0.2 percent in March.

On a yearly basis, credit climbed 6.6 percent.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year, while personal credit rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 0.3 percent on year and credit jumped 1.1 percent on month and 10.6 percent on year.

Broad money added 0.4 percent on month and 6.5 percent on year.

Economic News

