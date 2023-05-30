Australia Construction Work Done Increases 1.8% In Q1

The total value of construction work done in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$57.686 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, construction work done improved 5.1 percent.

Building work fell 1.1 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year, while resident building work shed 2.0 percent on quarter and 5.1 percent on year, non-residential construction work rose 0.3 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year and engineering work jumped 5.3 percent on quarter and 14.9 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.