Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release April figures for retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to be flat on month after rising 0.4 percent in March.

Australia also will see Q1 number for capital spending. Building capex is expected to jump 8.4 percent on quarter from 3.6 percent, while plant and machinery capex is expected to ease 0.1 percent after rising 0.6 percent and private new capex is seen higher by 1.3 percent - down from 2.2 percent in the three months prior.

South Korea will provide May figures for imports, esports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 10.6 percent on year after shedding 13.3 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 13.5 after slipping 14.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.89 billion following the $2.65 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Hong Kong will release April numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 37.9 percent on year following the 40.9 percent spike in March.

A number of regional nations will see Mat results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Finally, the in Indonesia are closed on Thursday and Friday for Pancasila Day and Vesak Day, respectively; they will re-open on Monday.

Economic News

