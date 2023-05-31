European Economic News Preview: Germany Inflation, Unemployment Data Due

Flash inflation and unemployment from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data for April. Import prices are forecast to fall at a faster pace of 5.9 percent annually after a 3.8 percent decrease in March.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss retail sales for April. Economists expect sales to fall 1.4 percent annually after declining 1.9 percent in March.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to publish revised GDP, flash consumer prices, consumer spending and producer price data. The is expected to grow 0.1 percent sequentially in the first quarter, as initially estimated.

Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 5.7 percent in May from 5.9 percent in April.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency releases Germany's unemployment data for May. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.6 percent in May.

At 4.00 am ET, revised GDP data is due from Italy. The economy is expected to grow 0.5 percent in the first quarter, in line with flash estimate.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash inflation figures. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to rise slightly to 7.3 percent in May from 7.2 percent in April.

