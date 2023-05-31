Indian Economy Expands 6.1%, More Than Forecast

India's grew at a faster than expected pace in the three months to March 2023, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 6.1 percent year-on-year, following a 4.5 percent growth in the previous three-month period. Economists had forecast growth of 5.0 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the economy had grown 4.0 percent

The gross value added increased 7.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The ministry said the real GDP growth for year 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 percent compared to 9.1 percent in 2021-22.

