Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows To 15.9%

Hungary's producer price inflation eased to the lowest rate in over one-and-a-half years, but remained strong, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 15.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 21.7 percent growth in October.

The rate was the lowest since September 2021, when it was 14.0 percent.

Domestic market producer prices surged 41.9 percent annually in April and foreign market prices climbed by 3.3 percent.

The statistical office attributed the difference in the rates to the domestic output prices of energy industry being considerably higher than a year earlier, while its non-domestic output prices being already on the decrease.

Further, the increase in base material prices and the rise in production costs also influenced the rise in producer prices.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 2.0 percent in April with a 0.5 percent fall in the domestic market and a 2.7 percent slump for the foreign market.

