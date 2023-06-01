South Korea GDP, Inflation Data Due On Friday

South Korea will on Friday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on quarter and rising 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

South Korea also will see May numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 3.7 percent yearly gain in April.

Singapore will see April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were up 2.2 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.3 percent on quarter following the 1.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

Australia will release April data for home loans, with forecasts calling for a gain of 3.0 percent on month following the 6.5 percent jump in March.

Japan will provide May figures for monetary base, with expectations suggesting a decline of 1.4 percent on year following the 1.9 percent drop in April.

Finally, the in Indonesia and Singapore are closed on Friday for Vesak Day and will re-open on Monday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.