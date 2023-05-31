South Korea Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 48.4 In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to contract in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.8.

That's up from 48.0, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The strongest downward contribution to the headline PMI came from a further sharp reduction in new orders, which was reflective of weak demand conditions in both domestic and external .

That said, the rate of reduction in new export orders eased from that seen in May to the softest in the current 15-month sequence of decline. For the thirteenth consecutive month, manufacturing output also declined in May.

