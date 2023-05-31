Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Weakens Further In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 44.3.

That's down from 47.1, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturers based in Taiwan registered a rapid and accelerated fall in production in May that was the quickest for four months. According to panel members, subdued demand condition and lower intakes of new had weighed on production schedules.

Total new likewise fell at the sharpest rate since the start of 2023, with firms citing lower intakes of new work across both domestic and international client bases.

