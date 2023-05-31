Thailand Manufacturing PMI Slows In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 58.2.

That's down from 60.4, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Underpinning the latest expansion was a marked improvement in demand conditions. Incoming new orders for Thai manufactured goods rose at the second fastest pace in the survey history, just behind April's record.

Higher client buying interests coupled with a widening of the customer base led to a rise in new orders. Foreign demand likewise improved, expanding at the quickest pace since July 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.