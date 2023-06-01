Auto Trader Annual Earnings Decline, But Revenue Improves

Auto Trader Group Plc (ATDRY), a British automotive online marketplace, on Thursday reported a decline in earnings for the fiscal 2023. However, the company posted a rise in revenue, that reflected revenue from the acquisition of Autorama.

For the 12-month period to March 31, the Manchester-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax income of 293.6 million pounds, lesser than 301 million pounds of 2022. This is mainly due to a 19.1 million pounds profit on disposal from the sale of Webzone Limited.

The Group tax charge was at 59.7 million pounds as against last year's 56.3 million pounds. This increase in tax rate is higher than the average standard UK rate, principally due to the Autorama deferred consideration charge being non-deductible.

Post-tax profit stood at 233.9 million pounds or 24.77 pence per share, versus 244.7 million pounds or 25.66 pence per share a year ago.

Excluding items, income stood at 253.6 million pounds or 27.12 pence per share, versus 244.7 million pounds or 25.61 pence per share of last year.

Net finance cost moved up to 3.1 million pounds from 2.6 million pounds of 2022.

Operating income was at 277.6 million pounds, compared with 303.6 million pounds a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to 328 million pounds from 307.9 million pounds of 2022.

Group revenue increased by 16 percent to 500.2 million pounds, from last year's 432.7 million pounds, driven by Auto Trader revenue which increased by 9 percent to 473 million pounds, from last fiscal's 432.7 million pounds, and 27.2 million pounds from Autorama following its acquisition in 2022.

On September 22, Auto Trader will pay a final dividend of 5.6 pence per share, to the shareholders of record on August 25. With this, the total dividend for 2023 rose to 8.4 pence per share from last year's 8.2 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the company said: "We expect another good year of retailer revenue growth, by far the largest part of our Auto Trader …We anticipate a slight decline in retailer numbers, mostly due to the full year impact of the disposal of Webzone Limited. The other revenue areas within the main Auto Trader business are likely to perform within a range of flat to low single digit growth…"

