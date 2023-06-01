Italy Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 3-Year Low

Italy's unemployment rate decreased marginally in April to reach its lowest level in three years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.8 percent in April from a revised 7.9 percent in March. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent.

At the same time, the employment remained stable at 61.0 percent in April.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 20.4 percent in April from 21.8 percent a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.