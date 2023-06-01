U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction After House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session mostly lower.

The lack of momentum on Wall Street comes even though the House voted Wednesday night to approve the bill raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

The House voted 314 to 117 in favor of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, with the legislation attracting support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he hopes lawmakers can work quickly and bring the bill to the president's desk "as soon as possible."

With likely passage of the bill easing concerns about a potential default, traders may now be turning their attention to the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

The jobs data could have an impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after languishing in negative territory throughout the day's session. The major averages all ended with moderate losses despite coming off the day's lows.

The Dow, which dropped to 32,739.73 around mid-morning, ended the session at 32,908.27 with a loss of 134.51 points or 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 settled with a loss of 25.69 points or 0.6 percent at 4,179.83, while the Nasdaq ended down 82.14 points or 0.6 percent at 12,935.29.

The weakness in the came as traders kept a close eye on developments regarding the bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a potentially disastrous default.

Data released by the Labor Department this morning showed job openings rose to 10.1 million in April from a revised 9.7 million in March. Economists had expected job openings to decrease to 9.4 million.

Continued strength in the labor market may raise concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of Friday's closely watched monthly jobs report.

3M (MMM), Home Depot (HD), Travelers Companies (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) ended down 2 to 2.5 percent.

NVIDIA (NVDA) shares declined nearly 6 percent. Caterpillar (CAT), JP Morgan (JPM), Chevron (CVX), Honeywell International (HON), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) also ended notably lower.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares tumbled more than 6 percent after the company's revenue fell short of expectations in the latest quarter due to pressure from weaker PC demand.

Meanwhile, Intel (INTC) shares spiked nearly 7 percent. Verizon (VZ) surged 2.1 percent and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) gained 1.6 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.26 to $68.35 a barrel after slumping $1.37 to $68.09 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $5 to $1,982.10 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $1.30 to $1,980.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 139.33 yen versus the 139.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0696 compared to yesterday's $1.0689.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday as fears of a U.S. debt default eased and a private survey showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package on Wednesday. The bill now heads to the Senate, with passage expected by the weekend.

The China Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 in April, helping ease concerns that China's economic recovery is stalling.

Elsewhere, Japan's manufacturing PMI was finalized at 50.6 in May, up from April's 49.5 and marking the first expansionary reading since October 2022.

South Korean factory activity shrank for an 11th consecutive month, while Australia's manufacturing industry continued to see a downturn.

The dollar came off its recent highs after a couple of Fed speakers signaled the U.S. central bank could skip a hike at its June meeting. Oil prices inched up slightly after two days of heavy losses.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated before ending marginally higher at 3,204.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended little changed at 18,216.91.

Japanese shares rose notably after losses in the previous session due to portfolio adjustments at the end of the month.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.8 percent to 31,148.0 after having snapped a four-day winning streak in the previous session. The broader Topix Index ended 0.9 percent higher at 2,149.29.

Daikin Industries, Japan Steel Works and SoftBank rallied 3-5 percent. Toyota Motor advanced 1.8 percent after the automaker said it would invest $2.1 billion more in its new U.S. battery plant in North Carolina.

Seoul stocks ended slightly lower to extend losses for a second day running. The Kospi slid 0.3 percent to 2,569.17, dragged down by tech and auto shares. LG Energy Solution lost 2.5 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.3 percent and its affiliate Kia fell 2 percent.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by gold miners and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 7,110.80 as investors looked ahead to the RBA's interest rate decision scheduled for next week. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.2 percent higher at 7,290.70.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index climbed 0.9 percent to 11,916.13 after a survey revealed confidence in the country increased in May due to increases by a number of activity indicators.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Thursday as investors cheer signs of progress on the U.S. debt ceiling deal, solid manufacturing data from China and dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials hinting at a pause in interest rate hikes.

Closer to home, Eurozone inflation eased sharply to a 15-month low of 6.1 percent in May largely due to a drop in energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed.

The euro area manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was revised slightly upwards to 44.8 in May, while German retail sales rose 0.8 percent month-on-month in April, partially reversing a 2.4 percent decline in the previous month.

While the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

Equipment manufacturer FLSmidth has moved sharply higher after it acquired the American company Morse Rubber.

Lonza has also advanced after it acquired Synaffix, a Dutch biotech company focused on the development of antibody drug conjugates.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta have also rallied as concerns about China's economic recovery eased.

BAE Systems has also gained. The provider of defense, aerospace, and security solutions announced has entered into an arrangement with Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to initiate the share repurchase of 500 million pounds worth of shares in the third tranche.

Safran has also risen in Paris. The aerospace and defense company said that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Air Liquide SA to buy its aeronautical oxygen and nitrogen activities, excluding the cryogenic activities related to marine applications.

On the other hand, British bootmaker Dr Martens plunged 10 percent after a warning that its profit margins will fall this year.

Spirits group Remy Cointreau has edged lower after it warned of a continued slowdown of consumption growth in the U.S.

U.S. Economic Reports

Private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.

The report said private sector employment shot up by 278,000 jobs in May after surging by a revised 291,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 170,000 jobs compared to the spike of 296,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

ADP noted jobs gains were fragmented last month, with leisure and hospitality, natural resources, and construction taking the lead, while manufacturing and finance lost jobs.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 232,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 230,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.

At 10 am ET, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of May. The manufacturing PMI is expected to edge down to 47.0 in May from 47.1 in April, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of April at 10 am ET. Construction spending is expected to inch up by 0.2 percent in April after rising by 0.2 percent in March.

At 11 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended May 26th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels after tumbling by 12.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is due to speak on the economic outlook before a virtual NABE Monetary Policy and Outlook Webinar at 1 pm ET.

