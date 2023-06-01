Poland Manufacturing Downturn Eases In May

Poland's manufacturing contraction softened in May as supply chain conditions improved and price pressures eased to the greatest degree on record, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 47.0 in May from 46.6 in April. A PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Output, new orders and employment all declined at slower rates than in April.

Manufacturers cut their workforce for the 12th time in a row in May. Nonetheless, the rate of job shedding eased.

Input and output prices both fell at a survey-record pace, while suppliers' delivery times improved the most in a decade.

As a result of improved supply chains, inputs were more readily available, delays in transport were reduced, and supplier terms were more favorable.

