European Economic News Preview: France Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from France and unemployment from Spain are the only important economic data due on Friday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes industrial output for April. Production is expected to grow 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.1 percent decrease in March.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due. Economists forecast unemployment to fall 40,100 in May following a decrease of 73,900 in April.

In the meantime, final GDP data is due from Austria. The preliminary estimate showed that the shrank 0.3 percent sequentially after remaining flat a quarter ago.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Norway.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.