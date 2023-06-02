Spain Unemployment Falls More Than Expected

Spain's unemployment declined notably in May to the lowest level for the month since 2008, data from the labor ministry showed Friday.

The number of registered unemployed decreased 49,260, or 1.77 percent from the previous month. The expected fall was 40,100.

Registered unemployment totaled 2.739 million in May, the lowest figure in a month of May since 2008.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of people out of work plunged 6.9 percent to 183,881.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased in services, industry, construction and agriculture. Unemployment in services posted the biggest fall of 34,665.

The decline in construction was 3,896. In industry, unemployment fell 4,622 and that in the farm sector slid by 2,501.

Unemployment among young people below 25 years came in at 188,043, the lowest in the month of March in the entire historical series.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.