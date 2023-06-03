Janelle Monae Announces 'Age Of Pleasure' North American Tour

Critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monae has announced her "Age of Pleasure Tour" across North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on August 30 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington, making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on October 18.

Monae's highly anticipated new album, The Age of Pleasure, will be released on June 9 via Atlantic Records.

Featuring her latest scintillating new single, "Lipstick Lover," the LP is available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. An official emotion picture, directed by Monae and Alan Ferguson, can be watched at https://janellemonae.lnk.to/LipstickLoverVideo

Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography.

The general onsale for the tour begins Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows until June 6 at 10 pm local.

Age Of Pleasure Tour Dates:

Wed Aug 30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 -Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Thu Sep 07 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Wed Sep 13 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed Sep 20 - Montreal, QB - Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

