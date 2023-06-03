Janelle Monae Announces 'Age Of Pleasure' North American Tour

Critically acclaimed and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monae has announced her "Age of Pleasure Tour" across North America.
Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on August 30 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington, making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, on October 18.
Monae's highly anticipated new album, The Age of Pleasure, will be released on June 9 via Atlantic Records.
Featuring her latest scintillating new single, "Lipstick Lover," the LP is available now via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. An official emotion picture, directed by Monae and Alan Ferguson, can be watched at https://janellemonae.lnk.to/LipstickLoverVideo
Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography.
The general onsale for the tour begins Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster.com.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows until June 6 at 10 pm local.
Age Of Pleasure Tour Dates:
Wed Aug 30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 -Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Thu Sep 07 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Wed Sep 13 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Wed Sep 20 - Montreal, QB - Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
