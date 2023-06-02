Billy Joel Announces End Of Madison Square Garden Residency In 2024

Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Billy Joel have announced that after ten years, the legendary musician's Madison Square Garden Residency is coming to an end.

The historic sold-out monthly residency at the World's most famous arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance.

Joel also announced that the first of his final 10 monthly residency shows at The Garden will take place on Oct 20, 2023. Access presale tickets for the show starting June 7 at 10 am with code SOCIAL. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 9 at 10 am.

Speaking about one of the greatest franchise runs of all time, Joel said, "I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows - all right already!"

"I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, 'My God, I'm headlining Madison Square Garden.' Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it's not just New York," he added. "To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It's hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here."

"150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy's extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance," said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment.

"For more than 50 years, Billy's music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The 74-year-old musician has won a number of accolades, including The Kennedy Center Honors and the Grammy Legend Award.

