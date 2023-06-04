Australia Company Profit Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see Q1 numbers for company operating profits, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Profits are expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter, slowing from 10.6 percent in the previous three months. Inventories are tipped to add 0.5 percent on quarter after slipping 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Singapore will release April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were up 2.2 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

China will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in April, their scores were 56.4 and 52.9, respectively. Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia also are scheduled to see PMI results.

Indonesia will provide May figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 0.30 percent on month and 4.23 percent on year, easing from 0.33 percent on month and 4.33 percent on year in April. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 2.80 percent, down from 2.83 percent in the previous month.

Finally, the in New Zealand (queen's birthday), Thailand (queen's birthday) and Malaysia (Agong's birthday) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

Economic News

