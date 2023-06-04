Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Falls To 50.6 In May - S&P Global

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Monday with a private sector PMI score of 50.6.

That's down from 52.4 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Despite being driven by a surge in new to Mainland China, new order growth slowed to the weakest since January. Lower new sales led to a softer rise in business activity and a reduction in inventory holdings. At the same time, staffing levels fell for the first time since November 2022.

That said, overall input cost inflation quickened as supplier performance deteriorated for the first time in seven months, thereby adding pressure to firms' margins. Less robust demand conditions also weighed on business confidence.

