Polymetal: CEO, CFO Resign From JSC Polymetal; Mulls Options For Divestment; Stock Down

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) issued Monday an update on JSC Polymetal, noting that its Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Nesis and Chief Financial Officer Maxim Nazimok have resigned from all executive positions from the Russian unit, and terminated their employment.

The Board and the Special Committee have also decided to consider all possible options available for divestment of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries.

The decision regarding its Russian operations were taken following the recent designation of JSC Polymetal (AO Polymetal) by the U.S. Department of State.

In a statement, the company noted that both Vitaly Nesis and Maxim Nazimok retain their current positions with the Company.

They will continue to focus on the operations of its assets located in Kazakhstan, as well as the re-domiciliation of the Company to the Astana International Financial Centre in Kazakhstan as announced on May 10. They will also focus on potential separation of the Group's assets by jurisdiction, as soon as practicable following the re-domiciliation and in full compliance with all applicable sanctions.

Meanwhile, Pavel Danilin, the Group's Executive Vice President for Strategic Development, has resigned from the company and JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries and terminated his employment with the Group to pursue other opportunities.

On May 19, JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries were designated by the U.S. Department of State for operating in the metals and mining sector of the Russian . Following the designation, and as previously announced by the Company, the Board of directors on May 22 set up a special committee to ensure full and comprehensive compliance with U.S. sanctions and to develop an appropriate response.

As per the Special Committee's update, the latest steps include ring-fencing the Group's Russian subsidiaries to ensure sanctions compliance. The company noted that management of the Russian operations has been delegated to the executives of JSC Polymetal.

Regarding re-domiciliation, the company said it believes that the process is, and continues to be, in full compliance with all applicable sanctions.

Subject to continuing sanctions compliance, relevant regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the remaining conditions, the re-domiciliation is expected to proceed as announced earlier.

The Board and the Special Committee will provide an update by the end of June 2023 regarding the ongoing assessment of the possible options, if any, for JSC Polymetal.

The company further confirmed that the firm, its subsidiaries or its affiliates are not designated as sanctions targets of the UK, the EU or the US, with the exception solely of the company's Russian subsidiaries that are targeted by the U.S. blocking sanctions.

In London, Polymetal shares were trading at 176.35 pence, down 7.2 percent.

Business News