Lauren Alaina Announces New Six-Song EP 'Unlocked'

Lauren Alaina has announced that her new six-song EP, Unlocked, will be released on Friday, June 9.

Unlocked marks Alaina's first music release since signing to Big Loud Records.

The EP delivers a set of new music anchored in truth, digging deeper and stretching her further, both musically and personally, than ever before, says a press release.

"It's been 13 years since we first met, and until a couple of years ago, I don't know that I ever slowed down for more than a day or two at a time," Alaina reflects. "I spent more time with the people that matter most to me - my family, my fiancé, my friends - during that period than I had in years."

She adds, "This music comes from my heart and my hometown. I am who I am because of where and who I come from, and I'm more me today than I've ever been. I can't wait to unlock this next chapter with you."

Announced first on her social media accounts, Alaina shared a minute and four-second teaser, narrating over b-roll footage of her time in the studio creating the project with producer Joey Moi.

The country music artist from Rossville, Georgia, is also featured in a cheeky duet with her collaborator and friend, Lainey Wilson, in the song "Thicc As Thieves."

Later this week, Alaina will bring the heat to Nashville's CMA Fest, speak at Billboard's Country Live in Conversation event on June 7 and perform the new music on the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 8.

Unlocked Tracklist:

A Walk In The Bar (Lauren Alaina, Casey Brown, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling)

Hangovers (John Byron, Greylan James, Josh Osborne, Matt Roy)

Don't Judge A Woman (Autumn McEntire, Joybeth Taylor, Sarah Allison Turner)

Smaller The Town (Zach Crowell, Joel Hutsell, Cole Swindell, Hunter Phelps)

Like Her (Trannie Anderson, Joe Fox, Emily Landis, Ella Langley)

Thicc As Thieves (feat. Lainey Wilson) (Lauren Alaina, Rocky Block, Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Jacob Durrett, Parker Welling)

