EU, WHO Launch Digital Health Initiative To Strengthen Global Health Security

The World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission on Monday announced the launch of a landmark digital partnership to strengthen global health security.

In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics.

This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all, WHO said in a statement.

"Building on the EU's highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to offer all WHO Member States access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively".

Based on the EU Global Health Strategy and WHO Global strategy on digital health, the initiative follows an agreement signed between Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, and Dr Tedros in November 2022 to enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues.

The first building block of the global WHO system becomes operational in June 2023 and aims to be progressively developed in the coming months.

To facilitate the uptake of the EU DCC by WHO and contribute to its operation and further development, WHO and the European Commission have agreed to partner in digital health.

This partnership will work to technically develop the WHO system with a staged approach to cover additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitisation of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. Expanding such digital solutions will be essential to deliver better health for citizens across the globe.

One of the key elements in the European Union's work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU swiftly established interoperable COVID-19 certificates (entitled 'EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate' or 'EU DCC').

