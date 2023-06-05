Eurozone Producer Price Inflation At 27-Month Low On Cheaper Energy Costs

Eurozone producer price inflation eased further in April to the lowest level in more than two years amid a sharp fall in energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 1.0 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than the 5.5 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 1.4 percent.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since January 2021, when prices had risen only 0.4 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation moderated to 5.1 percent from 8.0 percent.

Energy prices plummeted 8.9 percent annually in April, compared to a flat change in the prior month. The yearly price growth in intermediate goods softened to 1.3 percent from 5.8 percent.

Prices for capital goods climbed 6.1 percent over the year, and those of non-durable consumer goods surged 10.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 3.2 percent in April due to a 10.1 percent fall in energy prices, data showed.

Economists had forecast prices to fall 3.1 percent after a 1.3 percent drop in March. This was the fourth successive monthly decline.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.