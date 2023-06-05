Japan Household Spending Sinks 4.4% On Year In April

The average of household spending in Japan was down 4.4 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 303,076 yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent after sinking 1.9 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, household spending fell 1.3 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 0.8 percent decline in March.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 553,975 yen, down 1.4 percent on year.

Economic News

