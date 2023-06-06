Ireland's Services Growth Remains Strong In May

Ireland's service sector continued to expand strongly in May amid a sustained rise in new and activity, survey data from S&P Global showed Tuesday.

The AIB Services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 57.0 in May from 58.4 in April. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among the four broad sectors, the strongest growth was seen in firms within the transport, tourism, and leisure industries. All other sectors logged softer expansions in May.

The rate of growth in new business was substantial overall and the second-fastest in a year.

Foreign demand also remained strong, as new export orders increased at the steepest pace in ten months. This was driven by robust demand in key export , greater overseas investment, and a boost in tourism.

While employment levels increased overall, the pace was slower than April's six-month high amid recruitment issues.

On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in May because of rising labor costs. Nonetheless, slowdowns in freight and raw material prices somewhat curbed the upward trend, and the rate of growth eased to the softest in just over two years. As a result, selling prices rose at the slowest pace since June 2021.

In May, Irish service sector firms became more optimistic in their outlook for output over the year ahead.

The composite output index came in at 51.9 in May versus 53.5 in April, indicating the weakest expansion in business activity across the Irish private sector year-to-date, led by weak performance in the manufacturing sector.

