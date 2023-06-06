Dutch Inflation Rises To 6.1% As Estimated

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in May, as initially estimated, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 6.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 5.2 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on June 1.

The price of energy and gasoline had an upward effect on the development of inflation, the agency said.

Energy prices fell 24.9 percent annually in May, well below the 32.2 percent plunge in April.

Excluding energy and motor fuels, consumer price inflation edged up to 7.9 percent from 7.8 percent. Costs for motor fuel were 18.3 percent cheaper compared to last year.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, climbed to 6.8 percent in May from 5.8 percent in the previous month, as estimated.

