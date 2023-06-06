Romania Producer Price Inflation Lowest In 2 Years

Romania's producer price inflation slowed for an eighth month in a row to reach its lowest level in two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 11.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 13.6 percent growth in March.

The latest inflation was the lowest since May 2021, when prices rose 10.38 percent.

Prices in the domestic market rose 15.09 percent yearly in April and those in the foreign market advanced 3.75 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices in the energy industry climbed 19.02 percent annually in April.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods gained by 14.47 percent and 9.88 percent, respectively.

Intermediate goods industry prices increased 2.99 percent and those in the capital goods industry climbed 6.55 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices dropped 3.5 percent in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.