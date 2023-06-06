Taylor Swift Announces Latin American 'Eras Tour' Dates

Global superstar Taylor Swift recently announced Latin American dates for her "Eras Tour."

The singer announced that she will be stopping in Latin America for eight new shows. Sabrina Carpenter will join Swift on the road as her opening act.

"Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @sabrinacarpenter will be joining us on all of the shows!" Swift wrote on social media. "Visit taylorswift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales."

Swift will head to Mexico City for three dates this August followed by South American stops in Argentina and Brazil in November.

Additional dates are set to be announced soon.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for the shows in Mexico. Fans can register through Wednesday, June 7th at 11:59 pm local time. Tickets will go on sale starting June 13th at 2 pm local time. Access will be prioritized for residents of Mexico.

The general on-sale for Argentina will begin Tuesday, June 6th at 10 am local time.

Ticket presales For Brazil begin Tuesday, June 6th at 10 am local.

Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour starting on June 6th at 10 am local time. This presale period will run until Wednesday June 7th at 11:59 pm local time.

General sale will start on June 12th at 10 am local time.

Eras Tour International Dates:

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

