OpenAI CEO Encouraged By Talks With Leaders On Will To Address Risks Associated With AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed his optimism regarding the demonstrated willingness of world leaders to mitigate potential risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence , both by his company and others.

As part of his global tour, Sam visited Tel Aviv, a prominent technology hub, following his visits to various European capitals. Altman's tour aims to promote OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, a widely popular AI chatbot that has garnered significant attention worldwide.

During a meeting with Israel's ceremonial President Isaac Herzog, Altman expressed his positive outlook, stating that he felt encouraged by the interactions he had with world leaders during his global tour. He highlighted the thoughtfulness and sense of urgency displayed by these leaders in their discussions on how to effectively address and mitigate the significant risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Following a joint warning issued by numerous scientists and tech industry leaders, including top executives from Microsoft and Google, about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity, Sam Altman embarked on a world tour. Altman, who was also a signatory to the warning, engaged in discussions and activities as part of the tour.

Concerns regarding the potential for artificial intelligence systems to surpass human capabilities and operate without control have grown stronger alongside the emergence of a new wave of highly capable AI chatbots. Governments worldwide are rushing to establish regulations for this advancing technology, with the European Union leading the way through its anticipated approval of the AI Act later this year.

During a presentation at Tel Aviv University, Sam Altman stated that it would be an error to impose strict regulations on the field of artificial intelligence at this stage or to hinder the remarkable pace of innovation.

However, Altman acknowledged the potential danger of developing a "superintelligence" that is not adequately aligned with the needs of society in the next decade. To address this concern, he proposed the establishment of a global organization operating at the forefront of computing power and techniques. This organization would be responsible for licensing AI models, conducting safety audits, and setting forth necessary testing requirements. Altman drew a comparison to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which oversees nuclear activities worldwide.

In recent years, Israel has established itself as a prominent player in the technology sector, demonstrating leadership and contributing notable technological advancements that have gained recognition and adoption on a global scale.

Isaac Herzog conveyed to Sam Altman that while the incredible technology of artificial intelligence presents significant opportunities, it also poses risks to humanity and the autonomy of individuals in the future. Herzog emphasized the importance of ensuring that the progress and application of AI are directed towards the well-being and benefit of humanity.

One of Israel's notable exports, albeit controversial, is the advanced spyware product called Pegasus, developed by NSO, an Israeli company. Critics argue that authoritarian nations have utilized this powerful and sophisticated spyware to surveil activists and dissidents. Additionally, the Israeli military has recently adopted artificial intelligence for specific tasks, including crowd control operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following telephone discussions with both Altman and Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter announced his intention to form a dedicated team to deliberate on the development of a "national artificial intelligence policy" that encompasses both civilian and military applications. Drawing a parallel to Israel's achievement in becoming a global cyber power, Netanyahu expressed his determination to replicate this success in the field of artificial intelligence.

Altman has engaged in meetings with prominent world leaders, such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Altman announced via Twitter that he is scheduled to visit Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India, and South Korea during the current week.

