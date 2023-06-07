Dutch Household Spending Growth Weakens In April

Dutch household spending growth weakened further in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Household consumption increased 0.3 percent, following a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. This was the weakest growth since the current sequence of expansion that started in April 2021.

Consumption on services that account for more than half of domestic spending, increased 3.5 percent. Meanwhile, spending on food, drinks and tobacco, decreased 4.6 percent. Consumers spent 4.1 percent less on durable goods. Despite cold weather, households consumed less gas.

Data released a week ago showed that retail sales volume decreased 4.8 percent from the last year in April. Non-food and food sales fell 6.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

