Czech Retail Sales Continue To Fall

The Czech retail sales continued to decline in April, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales decreased 7.7 percent on a yearly basis but slower than the 9.5 percent fall posted in March. Sales were forecast to drop 6.6 percent.



Non-food goods sales decreased 9.5 percent and food sales eased 9.3 percent in April. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales were up 6.9 percent.

"A sales decrease was recorded by all assortment types of stores and also by retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet," Jana Gotvaldova, head of the Trade, Transport, and Services Statistics Unit of the Czech Statistical Office, said.



On a monthly comparison, retail sales posted a drop of 0.3 percent in April largely due to the 2.9 percent fall in automotive fuel sales.

