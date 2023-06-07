Japan Leading Index At 5-Month High

Japan's leading index strengthened in April to reach its highest level in five-months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 97.6 in April from 96.9 in March.

This was the highest reading since November 2022, when it was 98.0.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 99.4 in April from 99.2 in the previous month. This was the highest since September last year, when the reading was 100.0.

The assessment of the coincident index was "weakening". That has remained such since December.

Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 101.2 from 100.2 in the previous month. The reading was the strongest since February 2020.

