Czech Jobless Rate Falls Slightly To 3.5%

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate dropped slightly in May, in line with expectations, figures from the labor office showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in May from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.

There were 253,900 unemployed people in May, down from 261,700 a month ago.

The labor office reported that by the end of May, job offices had registered a total of 285,692 vacancies, indicating 1,162 more vacancies than in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.