Hungary Trade Balance Swings To Surplus In April

Hungary's trade balance turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade balance logged a surplus of EUR 308 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 528 million in the corresponding month last year.

In March, there was a surplus of EUR 886 million.

Exports climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in April, while imports fell by 4.0 percent.

The share of EU member states was 78 percent in exports and 68 percent in imports, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports plunged by 19.0 percent and 16.0 percent, respectively.

