China Inflation Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday release May numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, consumer prices were down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.1 percent on year, while producer prices sank 3.6 percent on year.

South Korea will provide April figures for current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of $1.38 billion following the $0.27 billion surplus in March.

Malaysia will see April data for industrial production and unemployment. In March, industrial production was up 3.1 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

Japan will release May numbers for its M2 money stock, with forecasts calling for an increase of 2.7 percent on year - up from 2.5 percent in April.

Economic News

