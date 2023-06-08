China Inflation Rises 0.2% On Year In May

Consumer prices in China were up 0.2 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent, missing expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent - which would have been unchanged from the April reading.

The NBS also said that producer prices dropped 4.6 percent on year, missing expectations for a decline of 4.0 percent following the 3.6 percent fall a month earlier.

