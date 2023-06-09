European Economic News Preview: Italy Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production from Italy is the only major statistical report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to issue consumer price data for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 6.2 percent from 6.4 percent in April.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden releases household consumption and industrial output data.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial output figures are due from Austria.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases industrial production data for April. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.1 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.6 percent decrease in March.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is set to issue Greece inflation figures for May.

At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.50 percent.

