Queens Of The Stone Age Announce 2023 'The End Is Nero Tour'

American rock band Queens Of The Stone Age have announced plans to embark on a North American tour.

"The End Is Nero Tour" will kick off on August 3 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The East Coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will provide support on the Midwest and West Coast dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

A press statement reads, "The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is 'in a month or two.'"

"They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong," the statement continues. "Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else."

"The End Is Nero" tour dates:

Aug. 3 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors*

Aug. 7 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

Aug. 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Aug. 11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena*

Aug. 12 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

Aug. 15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 16 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

Aug. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre *

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Sep. 16 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sep. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory**

Sep. 19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse**

Sep. 20 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre**

Sep. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

Sep. 23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park**

Sep. 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP**

Sep. 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

Sep. 29 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre**

Sep. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair**

Oct. 2 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

Oct. 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum**

Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena**

Oct. 6 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* Phantogram and The Armed support

** Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

